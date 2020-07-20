Sonic the Hedgehog

‘Sonic the Hedgehog’ Tops June Disc Sales; ‘Frozen II’ Remains Year’s Best

July 20, 2020

Paramount’s Sonic the Hedgehog was No. 1 on the domestic top 10 list of combined DVD and Blu-ray Disc unit sales for June 2020 according to the NPD Group’s VideoScan tracking service.

The result is unsurprising considering the video game adaptation topped the weekly disc sales charts for six consecutive weeks following its May 19 physical media release, including every week in June. Sonic had been the No. 2 seller in May.

June’s No. 2 seller was Universal’s The Invisible Man remake, which had been No. 9 the month before after its May 26 disc release.

Disney’s Onward, another May 19 disc release, rose to No. 3 in June after debuting at No. 4 in May.

The top seller in May, Warner’s Birds of Prey, slipped to No. 4 in June.

June’s No. 5 disc seller was Disney’s Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, a March disc release that had been No. 8 in May.

The only newcomers on the monthly chart were a pair of classic movies celebrating anniversary re-releases.

Paramount’s Top Gun from 1986 grabbed No. 7 after the film was released on 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray in late May in anticipation of the upcoming theatrical sequel, which had been slated for June but was rescheduled due to the coronavirus pandemic.

No. 8 was 1975’s Jaws, which Universal re-released in early June on 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray to mark the film’s 45th anniversary.

The year’s top 10 titles remained unchanged from the previous month, led by Disney’s Frozen II, which has been the year’s best seller since February.

The only blip on the yearly top 10 after June was that Sony Pictures’ Bad Boys for Life moved up a spot to No. 6, pushing Lionsgate’s Midway to No. 7.

According to NPD, the June 2020 top 10 by units sold were:

  1. Sonic the Hedgehog (Paramount)
  2. The Invisible Man (2020) (Universal)
  3. Onward (Disney)
  4. Birds of Prey and the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn (Warner)
  5. Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker (Disney/Lucasfilm)
  6. The Call of the Wild (Fox)
  7. Top Gun (Paramount)
  8. Jaws (Universal)
  9. Jumanji: The Next Level (Sony Pictures)
  10. 1917 (Universal)

 

Year-to-date Top 10 (through June 2020):

  1. Frozen II (Disney)
  2. Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker (Disney/Lucasfilm)
  3. Joker (Warner)
  4. Jumanji: The Next Level (Sony Pictures)
  5. Maleficent: Mistress of Evil (Disney)
  6. Bad Boys for Life (Sony Pictures)
  7. Midway (2019) (Lionsgate)
  8. 1917 (Universal)
  9. Zombieland: Double Tap (Sony Pictures)
  10. Terminator: Dark Fate (Paramount)

 

‘Birds of Prey’ Tops May Disc Sales; ‘Frozen II’ Remains Year’s Best

