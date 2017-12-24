Top Stories
Women in Home Entertainment 2022: The TeamsThe home entertainment industry is filled with smart, strategic teams that support the captains of the big studios and streamers. Additionally, there are many other talented women leaders at independent content distributors; digital retailers who sell and rent movies, TV shows and other filmed content; streaming services; technology companies; and ancillary service providers. Here are some of the standouts. SEE...
Women in Home Entertainment 2022: Meet the Captains and See What They Have to SayWelcome to Media Play News’ fifth annual Women in Home Entertainment issue. Once again, we are leading off with a special focus on the top “captains” who are driving the industry. This year we have selected 18 women leaders, up from 15 last year. The growing number of “captains” can be attributed to both the healthy and welcome fact that...
Leichtman: Near 20% Drop in U.S. Pay-TV Subs in Past 15 YearsThe number of U.S. households subscribing to pay-TV service continues to decline. New consumer research from Leichtman Research Group finds that 66% of TV households nationwide have some form of pay-TV service (cable, satellite, telecom, online TV) — down from 79% in 2017, 88% in 2012, and 85% in 2007. About 31% of non-subscribers last had pay-TV service within the...
